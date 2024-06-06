Philippine unit of Malaysia’s CIMB Group targets $1.28 billion of lending in 2024

The Philippine unit of Malaysia’s CIMB Group Holdings Bhd CIMB.KL is targeting lending of more than P75 billion ($1.28 billion) to Filipino clients this year, up 23% from 2023, its CEO said on Thursday.

CIMB Bank Philippines will grow its customer base and plans to serve new clients like small businesses and overseas Filipino workers, CEO Vijay Manoharan told a press conference, adding that the bank achieved profitable operations last year.

($1 = 58.67 Philippine pesos)

—Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty