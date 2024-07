The Philippine unit of Japan’s Universal Entertainment Corp 6425.T is no longer acquiring a majority stake in PH Resorts’ gaming project in the central Philippines, PH Resorts said on Tuesday.

In a disclosure, PH Resorts PHR.PS said it received a letter terminating a deal for Universal’s Okada Manila to buy a majority stake in the company’s gaming project in Cebu province.

