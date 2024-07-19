Philippine Belle confirms subsidiary applied for new gaming license

Philippine leisure and property firm Belle Corp BEL.PS confirmed through a stock market disclosure on Thursday that it has applied for a new gaming license from the government regulator.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Belle planned to invest at least $300 million in an integrated casino and resort north of Manila, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter.

—Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty