Philippine peso, Taiwan dollar lead gains among mixed Asian currencies

By
Reuters
-
August 21, 2024 - 3:06 PM
File photo of foreign exchange. (The STAR/KJ Rosales)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen145.410145.25-0.11
Sing dlr1.3051.3042-0.09
Taiwan dlr31.91831.993+0.23
Korean won1332.2001332.5+0.02
Baht34.10534.155+0.15
Peso56.43056.565+0.24
Rupiah15450.00015430-0.13
Rupee83.79383.79250.00
Ringgit4.3724.375+0.08
Yuan7.1337.1297-0.04
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen145.410141.060-2.99
Sing dlr1.3051.319+1.05
Taiwan dlr31.91830.735-3.71
Korean won1332.2001288.000-3.32
Baht34.10534.165+0.18
Peso56.43055.388-1.85
Rupiah15450.00015395.000-0.36
Rupee83.79383.208-0.70
Ringgit4.3724.590+5.00
Yuan7.1337.098-0.49

—Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru

Interaksyon

