Philippine peso, Taiwan dollar lead gains among mixed Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|145.410
|145.25
|-0.11
|Sing dlr
|1.305
|1.3042
|-0.09
|Taiwan dlr
|31.918
|31.993
|+0.23
|Korean won
|1332.200
|1332.5
|+0.02
|Baht
|34.105
|34.155
|+0.15
|Peso
|56.430
|56.565
|+0.24
|Rupiah
|15450.000
|15430
|-0.13
|Rupee
|83.793
|83.7925
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.372
|4.375
|+0.08
|Yuan
|7.133
|7.1297
|-0.04
|Change so far in 2024
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2023
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|145.410
|141.060
|-2.99
|Sing dlr
|1.305
|1.319
|+1.05
|Taiwan dlr
|31.918
|30.735
|-3.71
|Korean won
|1332.200
|1288.000
|-3.32
|Baht
|34.105
|34.165
|+0.18
|Peso
|56.430
|55.388
|-1.85
|Rupiah
|15450.000
|15395.000
|-0.36
|Rupee
|83.793
|83.208
|-0.70
|Ringgit
|4.372
|4.590
|+5.00
|Yuan
|7.133
|7.098
|-0.49
—Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru