Philippine peso, Taiwan dollar lead gains among mixed Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 145.410 145.25 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.305 1.3042 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 31.918 31.993 +0.23 Korean won 1332.200 1332.5 +0.02 Baht 34.105 34.155 +0.15 Peso 56.430 56.565 +0.24 Rupiah 15450.000 15430 -0.13 Rupee 83.793 83.7925 0.00 Ringgit 4.372 4.375 +0.08 Yuan 7.133 7.1297 -0.04 Change so far in 2024 Currency Latest bid End 2023 Pct Move Japan yen 145.410 141.060 -2.99 Sing dlr 1.305 1.319 +1.05 Taiwan dlr 31.918 30.735 -3.71 Korean won 1332.200 1288.000 -3.32 Baht 34.105 34.165 +0.18 Peso 56.430 55.388 -1.85 Rupiah 15450.000 15395.000 -0.36 Rupee 83.793 83.208 -0.70 Ringgit 4.372 4.590 +5.00 Yuan 7.133 7.098 -0.49

—Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru