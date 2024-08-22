Philippine peso lone gainer among emerging Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|145.550
|145.26
|-0.20
|Sing dlr
|1.306
|1.3048
|-0.10
|Taiwan dlr
|31.945
|31.938
|-0.02
|Korean won
|1337.600
|1334.8
|-0.21
|Baht
|34.315
|34.218
|-0.28
|Peso
|56.320
|56.5
|+0.32
|Rupiah
|15500.000
|15480
|-0.13
|Rupee
|83.923
|83.9225
|+0.00
|Ringgit
|4.377
|4.375
|-0.05
|Yuan
|7.135
|7.13
|-0.07
|Change so far in 2024
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2023
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|145.550
|141.060
|-3.08
|Sing dlr
|1.306
|1.319
|+1.00
|Taiwan dlr
|31.945
|30.735
|-3.79
|Korean won
|1337.600
|1288.000
|-3.71
|Baht
|34.315
|34.165
|-0.44
|Peso
|56.320
|55.388
|-1.65
|Rupiah
|15500.000
|15395.000
|-0.68
|Rupee
|83.923
|83.208
|-0.85
|Ringgit
|4.377
|4.590
|+4.87
|Yuan
|7.135
|7.098
|-0.52
