Philippine peso lone gainer among emerging Asian currencies

By
Reuters
-
August 22, 2024 - 3:57 PM
File photo of foreign exchange. (The STAR/KJ Rosales)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen145.550145.26-0.20
Sing dlr1.3061.3048-0.10
Taiwan dlr31.94531.938-0.02
Korean won1337.6001334.8-0.21
Baht34.31534.218-0.28
Peso56.32056.5+0.32
Rupiah15500.00015480-0.13
Rupee83.92383.9225+0.00
Ringgit4.3774.375-0.05
Yuan7.1357.13-0.07
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen145.550141.060-3.08
Sing dlr1.3061.319+1.00
Taiwan dlr31.94530.735-3.79
Korean won1337.6001288.000-3.71
Baht34.31534.165-0.44
Peso56.32055.388-1.65
Rupiah15500.00015395.000-0.68
Rupee83.92383.208-0.85
Ringgit4.3774.590+4.87
Yuan7.1357.098-0.52

 —Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

