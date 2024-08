The Philippine government posted a P28.8 billion ($511.50 million) budget deficit PHBUD=ECI in July, the Bureau of the Treasury said on Wednesday.

It brought the year-to-date budget deficit to P642.8 billion, versus P599.5 billion for the same period a year ago.

($1 = 56.3050 Philippine pesos)

—Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by John Mair