The Philippine central bank on Friday revised its projection for the country’s current account deficit in 2024 to $6.8 billion, equivalent to 1.5% of gross domestic product (GDP).

It is wider than the projection in June of a current account deficit of $4.7 billion, or 1.0% of GDP, for 2024.

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty