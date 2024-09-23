South Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead losses in Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 144.360 143.91 -0.31 Sing dlr 1.292 1.2897 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 32.013 31.962 -0.16 Korean won 1337.100 1333 -0.31 Baht 32.940 32.9 -0.12 Peso 55.720 55.65 -0.13 Rupiah 15160.000 15145 -0.10 Rupee 83.563 83.5625 0.00 Ringgit 4.213 4.2 -0.31 Yuan 7.050 7.048 -0.02 Change so far in 2024 Currency Latest bid End 2023 Pct Move Japan yen 144.360 141.060 -2.29 Sing dlr 1.292 1.319 +2.14 Taiwan dlr 32.013 30.735 -3.99 Korean won 1337.100 1288.000 -3.67 Baht 32.940 34.165 +3.72 Peso 55.720 55.388 -0.60 Rupiah 15160.000 15395.000 +1.55 Rupee 83.563 83.208 -0.42 Ringgit 4.213 4.590 +8.95 Yuan 7.050 7.098 +0.69

