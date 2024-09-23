South Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead losses in Asian currencies

September 23, 2024
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen144.360143.91-0.31
Sing dlr1.2921.2897-0.14
Taiwan dlr32.01331.962-0.16
Korean won1337.1001333-0.31
Baht32.94032.9-0.12
Peso55.72055.65-0.13
Rupiah15160.00015145-0.10
Rupee83.56383.56250.00
Ringgit4.2134.2-0.31
Yuan7.0507.048-0.02
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen144.360141.060-2.29
Sing dlr1.2921.319+2.14
Taiwan dlr32.01330.735-3.99
Korean won1337.1001288.000-3.67
Baht32.94034.165+3.72
Peso55.72055.388-0.60
Rupiah15160.00015395.000+1.55
Rupee83.56383.208-0.42
Ringgit4.2134.590+8.95
Yuan7.0507.098+0.69

