South Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead losses in Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|144.360
|143.91
|-0.31
|Sing dlr
|1.292
|1.2897
|-0.14
|Taiwan dlr
|32.013
|31.962
|-0.16
|Korean won
|1337.100
|1333
|-0.31
|Baht
|32.940
|32.9
|-0.12
|Peso
|55.720
|55.65
|-0.13
|Rupiah
|15160.000
|15145
|-0.10
|Rupee
|83.563
|83.5625
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.213
|4.2
|-0.31
|Yuan
|7.050
|7.048
|-0.02
|Change so far in 2024
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2023
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|144.360
|141.060
|-2.29
|Sing dlr
|1.292
|1.319
|+2.14
|Taiwan dlr
|32.013
|30.735
|-3.99
|Korean won
|1337.100
|1288.000
|-3.67
|Baht
|32.940
|34.165
|+3.72
|Peso
|55.720
|55.388
|-0.60
|Rupiah
|15160.000
|15395.000
|+1.55
|Rupee
|83.563
|83.208
|-0.42
|Ringgit
|4.213
|4.590
|+8.95
|Yuan
|7.050
|7.098
|+0.69
—Compiled by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu