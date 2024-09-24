Asian currencies muted, Thailand’s baht edges lower

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|143.380
|143.6
|+0.15
|Sing dlr
|1.290
|1.2903
|+0.01
|Taiwan dlr
|32.025
|32.033
|+0.02
|Korean won
|1334.400
|1334.8
|+0.03
|Baht
|32.955
|32.91
|-0.14
|Peso
|56.020
|56.02
|0.00
|Rupiah
|15175.000
|15195
|+0.13
|Rupee
|83.553
|83.5525
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.195
|4.2
|+0.12
|Yuan
|7.057
|7.0525
|-0.07
|Change so far in 2024
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2023
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|143.380
|141.060
|-1.62
|Sing dlr
|1.290
|1.319
|+2.24
|Taiwan dlr
|32.025
|30.735
|-4.03
|Korean won
|1334.400
|1288.000
|-3.48
|Baht
|32.955
|34.165
|+3.67
|Peso
|56.020
|55.388
|-1.13
|Rupiah
|15175.000
|15395.000
|+1.45
|Rupee
|83.553
|83.208
|-0.41
|Ringgit
|4.195
|4.590
|+9.42
|Yuan
|7.057
|7.098
|+0.58
—Compiled by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu