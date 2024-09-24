Asian currencies muted, Thailand’s baht edges lower

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 143.380 143.6 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.290 1.2903 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 32.025 32.033 +0.02 Korean won 1334.400 1334.8 +0.03 Baht 32.955 32.91 -0.14 Peso 56.020 56.02 0.00 Rupiah 15175.000 15195 +0.13 Rupee 83.553 83.5525 0.00 Ringgit 4.195 4.2 +0.12 Yuan 7.057 7.0525 -0.07 Change so far in 2024 Currency Latest bid End 2023 Pct Move Japan yen 143.380 141.060 -1.62 Sing dlr 1.290 1.319 +2.24 Taiwan dlr 32.025 30.735 -4.03 Korean won 1334.400 1288.000 -3.48 Baht 32.955 34.165 +3.67 Peso 56.020 55.388 -1.13 Rupiah 15175.000 15395.000 +1.45 Rupee 83.553 83.208 -0.41 Ringgit 4.195 4.590 +9.42 Yuan 7.057 7.098 +0.58

—Compiled by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu