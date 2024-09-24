Asian currencies muted, Thailand’s baht edges lower

By
Reuters
-
September 24, 2024 - 4:36 PM
360
US dollar bills. (The STAR/Edd Gumban)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen143.380143.6+0.15
Sing dlr1.2901.2903+0.01
Taiwan dlr32.02532.033+0.02
Korean won1334.4001334.8+0.03
Baht32.95532.91-0.14
Peso56.02056.020.00
Rupiah15175.00015195+0.13
Rupee83.55383.55250.00
Ringgit4.1954.2+0.12
Yuan7.0577.0525-0.07
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen143.380141.060-1.62
Sing dlr1.2901.319+2.24
Taiwan dlr32.02530.735-4.03
Korean won1334.4001288.000-3.48
Baht32.95534.165+3.67
Peso56.02055.388-1.13
Rupiah15175.00015395.000+1.45
Rupee83.55383.208-0.41
Ringgit4.1954.590+9.42
Yuan7.0577.098+0.58

 —Compiled by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR