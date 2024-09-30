Malaysia’s ringgit rises most among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 142.390 142.19 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.281 1.2807 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 31.610 31.688 +0.25 Korean won 1306.400 1310.1 +0.28 Baht 32.328 32.38 +0.16 Peso 56.060 55.98 -0.14 Rupiah 15130.000 15120 -0.07 Rupee 83.700 83.7 0.00 Ringgit 4.101 4.122 +0.51 Yuan 7.014 7.0111 -0.05 Change so far in 2024 Currency Latest bid End 2023 Pct Move Japan yen 142.390 141.060 -0.93 Sing dlr 1.281 1.319 +3.01 Taiwan dlr 31.610 30.735 -2.77 Korean won 1306.400 1288.000 -1.41 Baht 32.328 34.165 +5.68 Peso 56.060 55.388 -1.20 Rupiah 15130.000 15395.000 +1.75 Rupee 83.700 83.208 -0.59 Ringgit 4.101 4.590 +11.92 Yuan 7.014 7.098 +1.19

—Compiled by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu