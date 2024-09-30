Malaysia’s ringgit rises most among Asian currencies

By
Reuters
-
September 30, 2024 - 1:59 PM
414
Image by Squirrel_photos via Pixabay

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen142.390142.19-0.14
Sing dlr1.2811.2807+0.02
Taiwan dlr31.61031.688+0.25
Korean won1306.4001310.1+0.28
Baht32.32832.38+0.16
Peso56.06055.98-0.14
Rupiah15130.00015120-0.07
Rupee83.70083.70.00
Ringgit4.1014.122+0.51
Yuan7.0147.0111-0.05
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen142.390141.060-0.93
Sing dlr1.2811.319+3.01
Taiwan dlr31.61030.735-2.77
Korean won1306.4001288.000-1.41
Baht32.32834.165+5.68
Peso56.06055.388-1.20
Rupiah15130.00015395.000+1.75
Rupee83.70083.208-0.59
Ringgit4.1014.590+11.92
Yuan7.0147.098+1.19

—Compiled by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR