Malaysia’s ringgit rises most among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|142.390
|142.19
|-0.14
|Sing dlr
|1.281
|1.2807
|+0.02
|Taiwan dlr
|31.610
|31.688
|+0.25
|Korean won
|1306.400
|1310.1
|+0.28
|Baht
|32.328
|32.38
|+0.16
|Peso
|56.060
|55.98
|-0.14
|Rupiah
|15130.000
|15120
|-0.07
|Rupee
|83.700
|83.7
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.101
|4.122
|+0.51
|Yuan
|7.014
|7.0111
|-0.05
|Change so far in 2024
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2023
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|142.390
|141.060
|-0.93
|Sing dlr
|1.281
|1.319
|+3.01
|Taiwan dlr
|31.610
|30.735
|-2.77
|Korean won
|1306.400
|1288.000
|-1.41
|Baht
|32.328
|34.165
|+5.68
|Peso
|56.060
|55.388
|-1.20
|Rupiah
|15130.000
|15395.000
|+1.75
|Rupee
|83.700
|83.208
|-0.59
|Ringgit
|4.101
|4.590
|+11.92
|Yuan
|7.014
|7.098
|+1.19
