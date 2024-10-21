Philippine peso rises among tepid Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 149.230 149.51 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.310 1.3102 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 32.034 32.083 +0.15 Korean won 1367.600 1369.3 +0.12 Baht 33.150 33.13 -0.06 Peso 57.300 57.48 +0.31 Rupiah 15450.000 15460 +0.06 Rupee 84.065 84.065 0.00 Ringgit 4.295 4.302 +0.16 Yuan 7.104 7.103 -0.02 Change so far in 2024 Currency Latest bid End 2023 Pct Move Japan yen 149.230 141.060 -5.47 Sing dlr 1.310 1.319 +0.73 Taiwan dlr 32.034 30.735 -4.06 Korean won 1367.600 1288.000 -5.82 Baht 33.150 34.165 +3.06 Peso 57.300 55.388 -3.34 Rupiah 15450.000 15395.000 -0.36 Rupee 84.065 83.208 -1.02 Ringgit 4.295 4.590 +6.87 Yuan 7.104 7.098 -0.09

