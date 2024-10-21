Philippine peso rises among tepid Asian currencies

By
Reuters
-
October 21, 2024 - 3:34 PM
1051
File photo of foreign exchange. (The STAR/KJ Rosales)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen149.230149.51+0.19
Sing dlr1.3101.3102+0.05
Taiwan dlr32.03432.083+0.15
Korean won1367.6001369.3+0.12
Baht33.15033.13-0.06
Peso57.30057.48+0.31
Rupiah15450.00015460+0.06
Rupee84.06584.0650.00
Ringgit4.2954.302+0.16
Yuan7.1047.103-0.02
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen149.230141.060-5.47
Sing dlr1.3101.319+0.73
Taiwan dlr32.03430.735-4.06
Korean won1367.6001288.000-5.82
Baht33.15034.165+3.06
Peso57.30055.388-3.34
Rupiah15450.00015395.000-0.36
Rupee84.06583.208-1.02
Ringgit4.2954.590+6.87
Yuan7.1047.098-0.09

—Compiled by Adwitiya Srivastava; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR