Philippine peso rises among tepid Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|149.230
|149.51
|+0.19
|Sing dlr
|1.310
|1.3102
|+0.05
|Taiwan dlr
|32.034
|32.083
|+0.15
|Korean won
|1367.600
|1369.3
|+0.12
|Baht
|33.150
|33.13
|-0.06
|Peso
|57.300
|57.48
|+0.31
|Rupiah
|15450.000
|15460
|+0.06
|Rupee
|84.065
|84.065
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.295
|4.302
|+0.16
|Yuan
|7.104
|7.103
|-0.02
|Change so far in 2024
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2023
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|149.230
|141.060
|-5.47
|Sing dlr
|1.310
|1.319
|+0.73
|Taiwan dlr
|32.034
|30.735
|-4.06
|Korean won
|1367.600
|1288.000
|-5.82
|Baht
|33.150
|34.165
|+3.06
|Peso
|57.300
|55.388
|-3.34
|Rupiah
|15450.000
|15395.000
|-0.36
|Rupee
|84.065
|83.208
|-1.02
|Ringgit
|4.295
|4.590
|+6.87
|Yuan
|7.104
|7.098
|-0.09
