— The Philippine government posted a P273.3 billion ($4.72 billion) budget deficit PHBUD=ECI in September, the Bureau of the Treasury said on Thursday.

It brought year-to-date budget deficit to P970.2 billion, versus the 983.5 billion pesos shortfall a year ago.

($1 = 57.9500 Philippine pesos)

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Martin Petty