South Korean won, Philippine peso lead Asian currencies higher

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen151.790152.98+0.78
Sing dlr1.3201.3255+0.45
Taiwan dlr31.87931.968+0.28
Korean won1372.1001378.3+0.45
Baht33.77833.915+0.41
Peso58.17058.461+0.50
Rupiah15755.00015715-0.25
Rupee84.07584.0750.00
Ringgit4.3744.375+0.02
Yuan7.1117.13+0.26
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen151.790141.060-7.07
Sing dlr1.3201.319-0.03
Taiwan dlr31.87930.735-3.59
Korean won1372.1001288.000-6.13
Baht33.77834.165+1.15
Peso58.17055.388-4.78
Rupiah15755.00015395.000-2.28
Rupee84.07583.208-1.03
Ringgit4.3744.590+4.94
Yuan7.1117.098-0.19

