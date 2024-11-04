South Korean won, Philippine peso lead Asian currencies higher

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 151.790 152.98 +0.78 Sing dlr 1.320 1.3255 +0.45 Taiwan dlr 31.879 31.968 +0.28 Korean won 1372.100 1378.3 +0.45 Baht 33.778 33.915 +0.41 Peso 58.170 58.461 +0.50 Rupiah 15755.000 15715 -0.25 Rupee 84.075 84.075 0.00 Ringgit 4.374 4.375 +0.02 Yuan 7.111 7.13 +0.26 Change so far in 2024 Currency Latest bid End 2023 Pct Move Japan yen 151.790 141.060 -7.07 Sing dlr 1.320 1.319 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 31.879 30.735 -3.59 Korean won 1372.100 1288.000 -6.13 Baht 33.778 34.165 +1.15 Peso 58.170 55.388 -4.78 Rupiah 15755.000 15395.000 -2.28 Rupee 84.075 83.208 -1.03 Ringgit 4.374 4.590 +4.94 Yuan 7.111 7.098 -0.19

— Compiled by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru