South Korean won, Philippine peso lead Asian currencies higher

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|151.790
|152.98
|+0.78
|Sing dlr
|1.320
|1.3255
|+0.45
|Taiwan dlr
|31.879
|31.968
|+0.28
|Korean won
|1372.100
|1378.3
|+0.45
|Baht
|33.778
|33.915
|+0.41
|Peso
|58.170
|58.461
|+0.50
|Rupiah
|15755.000
|15715
|-0.25
|Rupee
|84.075
|84.075
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.374
|4.375
|+0.02
|Yuan
|7.111
|7.13
|+0.26
|Change so far in 2024
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2023
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|151.790
|141.060
|-7.07
|Sing dlr
|1.320
|1.319
|-0.03
|Taiwan dlr
|31.879
|30.735
|-3.59
|Korean won
|1372.100
|1288.000
|-6.13
|Baht
|33.778
|34.165
|+1.15
|Peso
|58.170
|55.388
|-4.78
|Rupiah
|15755.000
|15395.000
|-2.28
|Rupee
|84.075
|83.208
|-1.03
|Ringgit
|4.374
|4.590
|+4.94
|Yuan
|7.111
|7.098
|-0.19
— Compiled by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru