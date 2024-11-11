Most Asian currencies, stocks retreat as China stimulus fails to impress

South Korean shares hit 2-month low

Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit falls 0.6% each

India inflation data due Tuesday

Emerging Asian currencies and equities declined on Monday after stimulus measures from China failed to meet expectations of investors, who were also disappointed by recent economic data.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> declined 0.9%, while its emerging market currency index <.MIEM00000CUS> was down 0.2%.

The Thai baht <THB=TH> and the Malaysian ringgit <MYR=> were the worst performers on the day, retreating 0.6% each.

China unveiled a 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) debt package on Friday to ease local government financing strains and stabilise flagging economic growth, but did not announce any direct stimulus measures into the struggling economy.

Analysts at Maybank said in a note that the move “potentially preserves room to respond to any measures the Trump 2.0 administration may roll out against China.”

Donald Trump’s return to the White House has made investors wary given that he has promised to impose new and potentially hefty tariffs on goods from countries including China and Mexico.

“The broad-based tariff hikes will dampen exports outlook next year. Alongside USD strength and higher USD, EM Asia currencies will remain under pressure,” Ken Cheung, chief Asia FX strategist at Mizuho Bank said.

The Chinese yuan <CNY=CFXS> was trading largely unchanged, although equities <.SSEC> closed 0.5% higher.

Cheung said the yuan was subject to downside pressure due to Donald Trump’s victory and Beijing’s disappointing debt swap plan.

“Other Asian currencies with larger China exposures will also underperform,” he said.

Adding to the dire mood was data that showed China’s consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in four months in October and producer price deflation deepened, despite Beijing’s efforts to revive growth.

Investors are now awaiting U.S. inflation data due later in the week to gauge the probability of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December.

The Taiwan dollar <TWD=TP> slipped 0.2% while stocks in Taipei <.TWII> declined as much as 1.1% earlier in the session before recouping losses. The index closed down 0.1%.

Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co <2330.TW> fell as much as 1.8% before recouping some losses after a Reuters report that said the U.S. ordered the company to halt shipments to China of chips used in artificial intelligence applications.

South Korean shares <.KS11> declined 1.2% to hit their lowest level since Sept. 11, although the won <KRW=KFTC> rose 0.2%.

Investors also await consumer price data from India on Tuesday and gross domestic product data from Malaysia on Friday.

