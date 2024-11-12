Thai baht, Taiwan dollar lead losses among weak Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|153.950
|153.71
|-0.16
|Sing dlr
|1.335
|1.3335
|-0.08
|Taiwan dlr
|32.415
|32.251
|-0.51
|Korean won
|1401.700
|1401
|-0.05
|Baht
|34.705
|34.51
|-0.56
|Peso
|58.800
|58.647
|-0.26
|Rupiah
|15730.000
|15675
|-0.35
|Rupee
|84.393
|84.3925
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.425
|4.407
|-0.41
|Yuan
|7.224
|7.215
|-0.13
|Change so far in 2024
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2023
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|141.610
|141.060
|-0.39
|Sing dlr
|1.302
|1.319
|+1.32
|Taiwan dlr
|32.105
|30.735
|-4.27
|Korean won
|1339.400
|1288.000
|-3.84
|Baht
|33.665
|34.165
|+1.49
|Peso
|55.920
|55.388
|-0.95
|Rupiah
|15730.000
|15395.000
|-2.13
|Rupee
|83.978
|83.208
|-0.92
|Ringgit
|4.327
|4.590
|+6.08
|Yuan
|7.113
|7.098
|-0.21
