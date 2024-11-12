Thai baht, Taiwan dollar lead losses among weak Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 153.950 153.71 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.335 1.3335 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 32.415 32.251 -0.51 Korean won 1401.700 1401 -0.05 Baht 34.705 34.51 -0.56 Peso 58.800 58.647 -0.26 Rupiah 15730.000 15675 -0.35 Rupee 84.393 84.3925 0.00 Ringgit 4.425 4.407 -0.41 Yuan 7.224 7.215 -0.13 Change so far in 2024 Currency Latest bid End 2023 Pct Move Japan yen 141.610 141.060 -0.39 Sing dlr 1.302 1.319 +1.32 Taiwan dlr 32.105 30.735 -4.27 Korean won 1339.400 1288.000 -3.84 Baht 33.665 34.165 +1.49 Peso 55.920 55.388 -0.95 Rupiah 15730.000 15395.000 -2.13 Rupee 83.978 83.208 -0.92 Ringgit 4.327 4.590 +6.08 Yuan 7.113 7.098 -0.21

— Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu