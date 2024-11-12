Thai baht, Taiwan dollar lead losses among weak Asian currencies

November 12, 2024 - 2:13 PM
Image by Rahul Sapra via Pexels

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen153.950153.71-0.16
Sing dlr1.3351.3335-0.08
Taiwan dlr32.41532.251-0.51
Korean won1401.7001401-0.05
Baht34.70534.51-0.56
Peso58.80058.647-0.26
Rupiah15730.00015675-0.35
Rupee84.39384.39250.00
Ringgit4.4254.407-0.41
Yuan7.2247.215-0.13
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen141.610141.060-0.39
Sing dlr1.3021.319+1.32
Taiwan dlr32.10530.735-4.27
Korean won1339.4001288.000-3.84
Baht33.66534.165+1.49
Peso55.92055.388-0.95
Rupiah15730.00015395.000-2.13
Rupee83.97883.208-0.92
Ringgit4.3274.590+6.08
Yuan7.1137.098-0.21

— Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

