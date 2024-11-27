Philippine peso inches higher among subdued Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 152.540 153.1 +0.37 Sing dlr 1.346 1.3465 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 32.530 32.51 -0.06 Korean won 1396.500 1396.1 -0.03 Baht 34.675 34.725 +0.14 Peso 58.830 58.92 +0.15 Rupiah 15925.000 15925 – Rupee 84.328 84.3275 0.00 Ringgit 4.456 4.455 -0.02 Yuan 7.255 7.2503 -0.06 Change so far in 2024 Currency Latest bid End 2023 Pct Move Japan yen 152.540 141.060 -7.53 Sing dlr 1.346 1.319 -2.01 Taiwan dlr 32.530 30.735 -5.52 Korean won 1396.500 1288.000 -7.77 Baht 34.675 34.165 -1.47 Peso 58.830 55.388 -5.85 Rupiah 15925.000 15395.000 -3.33 Rupee 84.328 83.208 -1.33 Ringgit 4.456 4.590 +3.01 Yuan 7.255 7.098 -2.16

—Compiled by Adwitiya Srivastava