Philippine peso inches higher among subdued Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|152.540
|153.1
|+0.37
|Sing dlr
|1.346
|1.3465
|+0.02
|Taiwan dlr
|32.530
|32.51
|-0.06
|Korean won
|1396.500
|1396.1
|-0.03
|Baht
|34.675
|34.725
|+0.14
|Peso
|58.830
|58.92
|+0.15
|Rupiah
|15925.000
|15925
|–
|Rupee
|84.328
|84.3275
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.456
|4.455
|-0.02
|Yuan
|7.255
|7.2503
|-0.06
|Change so far in 2024
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2023
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|152.540
|141.060
|-7.53
|Sing dlr
|1.346
|1.319
|-2.01
|Taiwan dlr
|32.530
|30.735
|-5.52
|Korean won
|1396.500
|1288.000
|-7.77
|Baht
|34.675
|34.165
|-1.47
|Peso
|58.830
|55.388
|-5.85
|Rupiah
|15925.000
|15395.000
|-3.33
|Rupee
|84.328
|83.208
|-1.33
|Ringgit
|4.456
|4.590
|+3.01
|Yuan
|7.255
|7.098
|-2.16
—Compiled by Adwitiya Srivastava