Philippine peso inches higher among subdued Asian currencies

By
Reuters
-
November 27, 2024 - 3:50 PM
251
File photo of foreign exchange. (The STAR/KJ Rosales)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen152.540153.1+0.37
Sing dlr1.3461.3465+0.02
Taiwan dlr32.53032.51-0.06
Korean won1396.5001396.1-0.03
Baht34.67534.725+0.14
Peso58.83058.92+0.15
Rupiah15925.00015925
Rupee84.32884.32750.00
Ringgit4.4564.455-0.02
Yuan7.2557.2503-0.06
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen152.540141.060-7.53
Sing dlr1.3461.319-2.01
Taiwan dlr32.53030.735-5.52
Korean won1396.5001288.000-7.77
Baht34.67534.165-1.47
Peso58.83055.388-5.85
Rupiah15925.00015395.000-3.33
Rupee84.32883.208-1.33
Ringgit4.4564.590+3.01
Yuan7.2557.098-2.16

—Compiled by Adwitiya Srivastava

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR