Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit lead gains among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0310 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen150.210151.54+0.89
Sing dlr1.3401.342+0.16
Taiwan dlr32.52832.521-0.02
Korean won1397.1001394.5-0.19
Baht34.30034.39+0.26
Peso58.60058.68+0.14
Rupiah15850.00015865+0.09
Rupee84.48584.4850.00
Ringgit4.4394.444+0.11
Yuan7.2367.245+0.13
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen150.210141.060-6.09
Sing dlr1.3401.319-1.55
Taiwan dlr32.52830.735-5.51
Korean won1397.1001288.000-7.81
Baht34.30034.165-0.39
Peso58.60055.388-5.48
Rupiah15850.00015395.000-2.87
Rupee84.48583.208-1.51
Ringgit4.4394.590+3.40
Yuan7.2367.098-1.90

—Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

