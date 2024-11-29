Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit lead gains among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0310 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|150.210
|151.54
|+0.89
|Sing dlr
|1.340
|1.342
|+0.16
|Taiwan dlr
|32.528
|32.521
|-0.02
|Korean won
|1397.100
|1394.5
|-0.19
|Baht
|34.300
|34.39
|+0.26
|Peso
|58.600
|58.68
|+0.14
|Rupiah
|15850.000
|15865
|+0.09
|Rupee
|84.485
|84.485
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.439
|4.444
|+0.11
|Yuan
|7.236
|7.245
|+0.13
|Change so far in 2024
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2023
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|150.210
|141.060
|-6.09
|Sing dlr
|1.340
|1.319
|-1.55
|Taiwan dlr
|32.528
|30.735
|-5.51
|Korean won
|1397.100
|1288.000
|-7.81
|Baht
|34.300
|34.165
|-0.39
|Peso
|58.600
|55.388
|-5.48
|Rupiah
|15850.000
|15395.000
|-2.87
|Rupee
|84.485
|83.208
|-1.51
|Ringgit
|4.439
|4.590
|+3.40
|Yuan
|7.236
|7.098
|-1.90
