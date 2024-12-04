South Korean won, Philippine peso lead gains among muted Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen149.910149.59-0.21
Sing dlr1.3461.3446-0.07
Taiwan dlr32.49332.536+0.13
Korean won1415.3001425+0.69
Baht34.35534.32-0.10
Peso58.39058.52+0.22
Rupiah15960.00015935-0.16
Rupee84.68584.6850.00
Ringgit4.4654.467+0.04
Yuan7.2807.287+0.09
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen149.910141.060-5.90
Sing dlr1.3461.319-1.96
Taiwan dlr32.49330.735-5.41
Korean won1415.3001288.000-8.99
Baht34.35534.165-0.55
Peso58.39055.388-5.14
Rupiah15960.00015395.000-3.54
Rupee84.68583.208-1.74
Ringgit4.4654.590+2.80
Yuan7.2807.098-2.51

—Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru

