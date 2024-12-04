South Korean won, Philippine peso lead gains among muted Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|149.910
|149.59
|-0.21
|Sing dlr
|1.346
|1.3446
|-0.07
|Taiwan dlr
|32.493
|32.536
|+0.13
|Korean won
|1415.300
|1425
|+0.69
|Baht
|34.355
|34.32
|-0.10
|Peso
|58.390
|58.52
|+0.22
|Rupiah
|15960.000
|15935
|-0.16
|Rupee
|84.685
|84.685
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.465
|4.467
|+0.04
|Yuan
|7.280
|7.287
|+0.09
|Change so far in 2024
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2023
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|149.910
|141.060
|-5.90
|Sing dlr
|1.346
|1.319
|-1.96
|Taiwan dlr
|32.493
|30.735
|-5.41
|Korean won
|1415.300
|1288.000
|-8.99
|Baht
|34.355
|34.165
|-0.55
|Peso
|58.390
|55.388
|-5.14
|Rupiah
|15960.000
|15395.000
|-3.54
|Rupee
|84.685
|83.208
|-1.74
|Ringgit
|4.465
|4.590
|+2.80
|Yuan
|7.280
|7.098
|-2.51