South Korean won, Philippine peso lead gains among muted Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 149.910 149.59 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.346 1.3446 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 32.493 32.536 +0.13 Korean won 1415.300 1425 +0.69 Baht 34.355 34.32 -0.10 Peso 58.390 58.52 +0.22 Rupiah 15960.000 15935 -0.16 Rupee 84.685 84.685 0.00 Ringgit 4.465 4.467 +0.04 Yuan 7.280 7.287 +0.09 Change so far in 2024 Currency Latest bid End 2023 Pct Move Japan yen 149.910 141.060 -5.90 Sing dlr 1.346 1.319 -1.96 Taiwan dlr 32.493 30.735 -5.41 Korean won 1415.300 1288.000 -8.99 Baht 34.355 34.165 -0.55 Peso 58.390 55.388 -5.14 Rupiah 15960.000 15395.000 -3.54 Rupee 84.685 83.208 -1.74 Ringgit 4.465 4.590 +2.80 Yuan 7.280 7.098 -2.51