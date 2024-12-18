Malaysian ringgit falls, other Asian currencies muted

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|153.600
|153.48
|-0.08
|Sing dlr
|1.350
|1.3496
|-0.01
|Taiwan dlr
|32.515
|32.515
|0.00
|Korean won
|1436.600
|1437.1
|+0.03
|Baht
|34.180
|34.15
|-0.09
|Peso
|58.965
|59.003
|+0.06
|Rupiah
|16080.000
|16060
|-0.12
|Rupee
|84.895
|84.895
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.473
|4.465
|-0.18
|Yuan
|7.284
|7.284
|+0.01
|Change so far in 2024
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2023
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|153.600
|141.060
|-8.16
|Sing dlr
|1.350
|1.319
|-2.27
|Taiwan dlr
|32.515
|30.735
|-5.47
|Korean won
|1436.600
|1288.000
|-10.34
|Baht
|34.180
|34.165
|-0.04
|Peso
|58.965
|55.388
|-6.07
|Rupiah
|16080.000
|15395.000
|-4.26
|Rupee
|84.895
|83.208
|-1.99
|Ringgit
|4.473
|4.590
|+2.62
|Yuan
|7.284
|7.098
|-2.55