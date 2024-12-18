Malaysian ringgit falls, other Asian currencies muted

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen153.600153.48-0.08
Sing dlr1.3501.3496-0.01
Taiwan dlr32.51532.5150.00
Korean won1436.6001437.1+0.03
Baht34.18034.15-0.09
Peso58.96559.003+0.06
Rupiah16080.00016060-0.12
Rupee84.89584.8950.00
Ringgit4.4734.465-0.18
Yuan7.2847.284+0.01
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen153.600141.060-8.16
Sing dlr1.3501.319-2.27
Taiwan dlr32.51530.735-5.47
Korean won1436.6001288.000-10.34
Baht34.18034.165-0.04
Peso58.96555.388-6.07
Rupiah16080.00015395.000-4.26
Rupee84.89583.208-1.99
Ringgit4.4734.590+2.62
Yuan7.2847.098-2.55

—Compiled by Rajasik Mukherjee in Bengaluru

