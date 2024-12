— The Philippine central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.75% on Thursday, its governor said, reducing the overnight borrowing rate for a third straight meeting.

All 24 economists polled by Reuters had expected the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to cut its target reverse repurchase rate PHCBIR=ECI by 25 bps.

—Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Mikhail Flores; Editing by John Mair