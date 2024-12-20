Philippine peso firmer, Asian currencies mostly muted

By
Reuters
-
December 20, 2024 - 1:26 PM
368
File photo of foreign exchange. (The STAR/KJ Rosales)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen157.240157.43+0.12
Sing dlr1.3611.3607-0.01
Taiwan dlr32.70232.668-0.10
Korean won1449.6001447.3-0.16
Baht34.55534.5-0.16
Peso58.92059.076+0.26
Rupiah16305.00016285-0.12
Rupee85.07085.07+0.00
Ringgit4.5044.503-0.02
Yuan7.2977.2946-0.04
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen157.240141.060-10.29
Sing dlr1.3611.319-3.06
Taiwan dlr32.70230.735-6.01
Korean won1449.6001288.000-11.15
Baht34.55534.165-1.13
Peso58.92055.388-5.99
Rupiah16305.00015395.000-5.58
Rupee85.07083.208-2.19
Ringgit4.5044.590+1.91
Yuan7.2977.098-2.74

— Compiled by Aaditya Govind Rao in Bengaluru

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR