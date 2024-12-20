Philippine peso firmer, Asian currencies mostly muted

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 157.240 157.43 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.361 1.3607 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 32.702 32.668 -0.10 Korean won 1449.600 1447.3 -0.16 Baht 34.555 34.5 -0.16 Peso 58.920 59.076 +0.26 Rupiah 16305.000 16285 -0.12 Rupee 85.070 85.07 +0.00 Ringgit 4.504 4.503 -0.02 Yuan 7.297 7.2946 -0.04 Change so far in 2024 Currency Latest bid End 2023 Pct Move Japan yen 157.240 141.060 -10.29 Sing dlr 1.361 1.319 -3.06 Taiwan dlr 32.702 30.735 -6.01 Korean won 1449.600 1288.000 -11.15 Baht 34.555 34.165 -1.13 Peso 58.920 55.388 -5.99 Rupiah 16305.000 15395.000 -5.58 Rupee 85.070 83.208 -2.19 Ringgit 4.504 4.590 +1.91 Yuan 7.297 7.098 -2.74