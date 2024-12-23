Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah lead Asian FX higher

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 156.350 156.41 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.353 1.3551 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 32.676 32.691 +0.05 Korean won 1448.200 1448.5 +0.02 Baht 34.270 34.17 -0.29 Peso 58.590 58.744 +0.26 Rupiah 16130.000 16190 +0.37 Rupee 85.015 85.015 0.00 Ringgit 4.479 4.506 +0.61 Yuan 7.295 7.2944 -0.01 Change so far in 2024 Currency Latest bid End 2023 Pct Move Japan yen 156.350 141.060 -9.78 Sing dlr 1.353 1.319 -2.51 Taiwan dlr 32.676 30.735 -5.94 Korean won 1448.200 1288.000 -11.06 Baht 34.270 34.165 -0.31 Peso 58.590 55.388 -5.47 Rupiah 16130.000 15395.000 -4.56 Rupee 85.015 83.208 -2.13 Ringgit 4.479 4.590 +2.49 Yuan 7.295 7.098 -2.70

—Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu