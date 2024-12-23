Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah lead Asian FX higher

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|156.350
|156.41
|+0.04
|Sing dlr
|1.353
|1.3551
|+0.15
|Taiwan dlr
|32.676
|32.691
|+0.05
|Korean won
|1448.200
|1448.5
|+0.02
|Baht
|34.270
|34.17
|-0.29
|Peso
|58.590
|58.744
|+0.26
|Rupiah
|16130.000
|16190
|+0.37
|Rupee
|85.015
|85.015
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.479
|4.506
|+0.61
|Yuan
|7.295
|7.2944
|-0.01
|Change so far in 2024
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2023
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|156.350
|141.060
|-9.78
|Sing dlr
|1.353
|1.319
|-2.51
|Taiwan dlr
|32.676
|30.735
|-5.94
|Korean won
|1448.200
|1288.000
|-11.06
|Baht
|34.270
|34.165
|-0.31
|Peso
|58.590
|55.388
|-5.47
|Rupiah
|16130.000
|15395.000
|-4.56
|Rupee
|85.015
|83.208
|-2.13
|Ringgit
|4.479
|4.590
|+2.49
|Yuan
|7.295
|7.098
|-2.70
