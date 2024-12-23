Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah lead Asian FX higher

December 23, 2024 - 1:36 PM
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen156.350156.41+0.04
Sing dlr1.3531.3551+0.15
Taiwan dlr32.67632.691+0.05
Korean won1448.2001448.5+0.02
Baht34.27034.17-0.29
Peso58.59058.744+0.26
Rupiah16130.00016190+0.37
Rupee85.01585.0150.00
Ringgit4.4794.506+0.61
Yuan7.2957.2944-0.01
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen156.350141.060-9.78
Sing dlr1.3531.319-2.51
Taiwan dlr32.67630.735-5.94
Korean won1448.2001288.000-11.06
Baht34.27034.165-0.31
Peso58.59055.388-5.47
Rupiah16130.00015395.000-4.56
Rupee85.01583.208-2.13
Ringgit4.4794.590+2.49
Yuan7.2957.098-2.70

—Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

