Philippine peso leads losses among weak Asian currencies

By
Reuters
-
January 3, 2025 - 12:41 PM
A Philippines Peso note is seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. (Reuters/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen157.280157.52+0.15
Sing dlr1.3681.3698+0.15
Taiwan dlr32.89432.868-0.08
Korean won1466.2001469.1+0.20
Baht34.40834.38-0.08
Peso58.16057.994-0.29
Rupiah16220.00016190-0.18
Rupee85.75385.7525+0.00
Ringgit4.4844.476-0.18
Yuan7.3007.2994-0.00
Change so far in 2025
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2024Pct Move
Japan yen157.280157.180-0.06
Sing dlr1.3681.3652-0.18
Taiwan dlr32.89432.781-0.34
Korean won1466.2001472.300+0.42
Baht34.40834.30-0.31
Peso58.16058.076-0.14
Rupiah16220.00016090.000-0.80
Rupee85.75385.615-0.16
Ringgit4.4844.468-0.36
Yuan7.3007.2994-0.00

— Compiled by Aaditya Govind Rao in Bengaluru

Interaksyon

