Philippine peso leads losses among weak Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 157.280 157.52 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.368 1.3698 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 32.894 32.868 -0.08 Korean won 1466.200 1469.1 +0.20 Baht 34.408 34.38 -0.08 Peso 58.160 57.994 -0.29 Rupiah 16220.000 16190 -0.18 Rupee 85.753 85.7525 +0.00 Ringgit 4.484 4.476 -0.18 Yuan 7.300 7.2994 -0.00 Change so far in 2025 Currency Latest bid End 2024 Pct Move Japan yen 157.280 157.180 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.368 1.3652 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 32.894 32.781 -0.34 Korean won 1466.200 1472.300 +0.42 Baht 34.408 34.30 -0.31 Peso 58.160 58.076 -0.14 Rupiah 16220.000 16090.000 -0.80 Rupee 85.753 85.615 -0.16 Ringgit 4.484 4.468 -0.36 Yuan 7.300 7.2994 -0.00