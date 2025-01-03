Philippine peso leads losses among weak Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|157.280
|157.52
|+0.15
|Sing dlr
|1.368
|1.3698
|+0.15
|Taiwan dlr
|32.894
|32.868
|-0.08
|Korean won
|1466.200
|1469.1
|+0.20
|Baht
|34.408
|34.38
|-0.08
|Peso
|58.160
|57.994
|-0.29
|Rupiah
|16220.000
|16190
|-0.18
|Rupee
|85.753
|85.7525
|+0.00
|Ringgit
|4.484
|4.476
|-0.18
|Yuan
|7.300
|7.2994
|-0.00
|Change so far in 2025
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2024
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|157.280
|157.180
|-0.06
|Sing dlr
|1.368
|1.3652
|-0.18
|Taiwan dlr
|32.894
|32.781
|-0.34
|Korean won
|1466.200
|1472.300
|+0.42
|Baht
|34.408
|34.30
|-0.31
|Peso
|58.160
|58.076
|-0.14
|Rupiah
|16220.000
|16090.000
|-0.80
|Rupee
|85.753
|85.615
|-0.16
|Ringgit
|4.484
|4.468
|-0.36
|Yuan
|7.300
|7.2994
|-0.00