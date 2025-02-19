Indonesian rupiah top loser among tepid Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|152.290
|152.05
|-0.16
|Sing dlr
|1.343
|1.3415
|-0.10
|Taiwan dlr
|32.768
|32.765
|-0.01
|Korean won
|1,441.000
|1,439.5
|-0.10
|Baht
|33.640
|33.64
|0.00
|Peso
|58.125
|58.16
|+0.06
|Rupiah
|16,350.000
|16,270
|-0.49
|Rupee
|86.950
|86.95
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.450
|4.443
|-0.16
|Yuan
|7.285
|7.2733
|-0.16
|Change so far in 2025
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2024
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|152.290
|157.180
|+3.21
|Sing dlr
|1.343
|1.3652
|+1.67
|Taiwan dlr
|32.768
|32.781
|+0.04
|Korean won
|1,441.000
|1,472.300
|+2.17
|Baht
|33.640
|34.30
|+1.96
|Peso
|58.125
|58.076
|-0.08
|Rupiah
|16,350.000
|16,090.000
|-1.59
|Rupee
|86.950
|85.615
|-1.54
|Ringgit
|4.450
|4.468
|+0.40
|Yuan
|7.285
|7.2994
|+0.20