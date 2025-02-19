Indonesian rupiah top loser among tepid Asian currencies

By
Reuters
-
February 19, 2025 - 3:16 PM
Image by Mufid Majnun via Unsplash

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen152.290152.05-0.16
Sing dlr1.3431.3415-0.10
Taiwan dlr32.76832.765-0.01
Korean won1,441.0001,439.5-0.10
Baht33.64033.640.00
Peso58.12558.16+0.06
Rupiah16,350.00016,270-0.49
Rupee86.95086.950.00
Ringgit4.4504.443-0.16
Yuan7.2857.2733-0.16
Change so far in 2025
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2024Pct Move
Japan yen152.290157.180+3.21
Sing dlr1.3431.3652+1.67
Taiwan dlr32.76832.781+0.04
Korean won1,441.0001,472.300+2.17
Baht33.64034.30+1.96
Peso58.12558.076-0.08
Rupiah16,350.00016,090.000-1.59
Rupee86.95085.615-1.54
Ringgit4.4504.468+0.40
Yuan7.2857.2994+0.20

— Compiled by Rajasik Mukherjee in Bengaluru

Interaksyon

