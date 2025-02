— The Philippine government posted a P271.5 billion ($4.69 billion) budget deficit PHBUD=ECI in December, the Bureau of the Treasury said on Thursday.

The budget deficit for 2024 was 743 billion pesos, down by 16% from a year earlier.

($1 = 57.9000 Philippine pesos)

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Martin Petty