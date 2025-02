— Philippine annual inflation was likely to be within a range of 2.2% to 3.0% in February, the central bank said on Friday.

“Going forward, the Monetary Board will continue to take a measured approach in ensuring price stability,” the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said in a statement.

The Philippines’ statistics agency will release inflation data on March 5.

