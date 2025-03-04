Philippine peso, Taiwan dollar slip amid muted Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 148.890 149.5 +0.41 Sing dlr 1.345 1.3462 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 32.951 32.917 -0.10 Korean won 1457.300 1460 +0.19 Baht 33.950 34.01 +0.18 Peso 57.810 57.698 -0.19 Rupiah 16435.000 16475 +0.24 Rupee 87.370 87.37 0.00 Ringgit 4.460 4.464 +0.09 Yuan 7.286 7.288 +0.03 Change so far in 2025 Currency Latest bid End 2024 Pct Move Japan yen 148.890 157.180 +5.57 Sing dlr 1.345 1.3652 +1.50 Taiwan dlr 32.951 32.781 -0.52 Korean won 1457.300 1472.300 +1.03 Baht 33.950 34.30 +1.03 Peso 57.810 58.076 +0.46 Rupiah 16435.000 16090.000 -2.10 Rupee 87.370 85.615 -2.01 Ringgit 4.460 4.468 +0.18 Yuan 7.286 7.2994 +0.19

—Compiled by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu