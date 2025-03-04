Philippine peso, Taiwan dollar slip amid muted Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|148.890
|149.5
|+0.41
|Sing dlr
|1.345
|1.3462
|+0.09
|Taiwan dlr
|32.951
|32.917
|-0.10
|Korean won
|1457.300
|1460
|+0.19
|Baht
|33.950
|34.01
|+0.18
|Peso
|57.810
|57.698
|-0.19
|Rupiah
|16435.000
|16475
|+0.24
|Rupee
|87.370
|87.37
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.460
|4.464
|+0.09
|Yuan
|7.286
|7.288
|+0.03
|Change so far in 2025
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2024
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|148.890
|157.180
|+5.57
|Sing dlr
|1.345
|1.3652
|+1.50
|Taiwan dlr
|32.951
|32.781
|-0.52
|Korean won
|1457.300
|1472.300
|+1.03
|Baht
|33.950
|34.30
|+1.03
|Peso
|57.810
|58.076
|+0.46
|Rupiah
|16435.000
|16090.000
|-2.10
|Rupee
|87.370
|85.615
|-2.01
|Ringgit
|4.460
|4.468
|+0.18
|Yuan
|7.286
|7.2994
|+0.19
—Compiled by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu