Philippine peso, Taiwan dollar slip amid muted Asian currencies

By
Reuters
-
March 4, 2025 - 2:03 PM
File photo of foreign exchange. (The STAR/KJ Rosales)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen148.890149.5+0.41
Sing dlr1.3451.3462+0.09
Taiwan dlr32.95132.917-0.10
Korean won1457.3001460+0.19
Baht33.95034.01+0.18
Peso57.81057.698-0.19
Rupiah16435.00016475+0.24
Rupee87.37087.370.00
Ringgit4.4604.464+0.09
Yuan7.2867.288+0.03
Change so far in 2025
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2024Pct Move
Japan yen148.890157.180+5.57
Sing dlr1.3451.3652+1.50
Taiwan dlr32.95132.781-0.52
Korean won1457.3001472.300+1.03
Baht33.95034.30+1.03
Peso57.81058.076+0.46
Rupiah16435.00016090.000-2.10
Rupee87.37085.615-2.01
Ringgit4.4604.468+0.18
Yuan7.2867.2994+0.19

—Compiled by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

