BSP says will maintain ‘measured approach’ in easing rates

— The Philippine central bank said on Friday it will maintain a “measured approach to monetary policy easing” as uncertainty over global economic policies and the impact on the local economy has “increased significantly”.

“On balance, uncertainty in the outlook for inflation and growth continues to be a key factor in the setting of monetary policy,” the central bank said in a statement.

Inflation eased to 1.8% in March, the Philippine statistics agency reported on Friday.

