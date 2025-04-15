Asian currencies meander, Malaysia’s ringgit firms

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar, as of 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 143.220 142.98 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.316 1.3152 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 32.465 32.51 +0.14 Korean won 1425.500 1422.5 -0.21 Baht 33.520 33.53 +0.03 Peso 57.056 57.058 0.00 Rupiah 16780.000 16770 -0.06 Rupee 86.040 86.04 – Ringgit 4.400 4.41 +0.23 Yuan 7.315 7.309 -0.08 Change so far in 2025 Currency Latest bid End 2024 Pct Move Japan yen 143.220 157.180 +9.75 Sing dlr 1.316 1.3652 +3.77 Taiwan dlr 32.465 32.781 +0.97 Korean won 1425.500 1472.300 +3.28 Baht 33.520 34.30 +2.33 Peso 57.056 58.076 +1.79 Rupiah 16780.000 16090.000 -4.11 Rupee 86.040 85.615 -0.49 Ringgit 4.400 4.468 +1.55 Yuan 7.315 7.2994 -0.21

—Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru