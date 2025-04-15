Asian currencies meander, Malaysia’s ringgit firms

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar, as of 0205 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|143.220
|142.98
|-0.17
|Sing dlr
|1.316
|1.3152
|-0.03
|Taiwan dlr
|32.465
|32.51
|+0.14
|Korean won
|1425.500
|1422.5
|-0.21
|Baht
|33.520
|33.53
|+0.03
|Peso
|57.056
|57.058
|0.00
|Rupiah
|16780.000
|16770
|-0.06
|Rupee
|86.040
|86.04
|–
|Ringgit
|4.400
|4.41
|+0.23
|Yuan
|7.315
|7.309
|-0.08
|Change so far in 2025
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2024
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|143.220
|157.180
|+9.75
|Sing dlr
|1.316
|1.3652
|+3.77
|Taiwan dlr
|32.465
|32.781
|+0.97
|Korean won
|1425.500
|1472.300
|+3.28
|Baht
|33.520
|34.30
|+2.33
|Peso
|57.056
|58.076
|+1.79
|Rupiah
|16780.000
|16090.000
|-4.11
|Rupee
|86.040
|85.615
|-0.49
|Ringgit
|4.400
|4.468
|+1.55
|Yuan
|7.315
|7.2994
|-0.21
—Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru