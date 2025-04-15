Asian currencies meander, Malaysia’s ringgit firms

April 15, 2025 - 2:25 PM
Image by Squirrel_photos via Pixabay

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar, as of 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen143.220142.98-0.17
Sing dlr1.3161.3152-0.03
Taiwan dlr32.46532.51+0.14
Korean won1425.5001422.5-0.21
Baht33.52033.53+0.03
Peso57.05657.0580.00
Rupiah16780.00016770-0.06
Rupee86.04086.04
Ringgit4.4004.41+0.23
Yuan7.3157.309-0.08
Change so far in 2025
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2024Pct Move
Japan yen143.220157.180+9.75
Sing dlr1.3161.3652+3.77
Taiwan dlr32.46532.781+0.97
Korean won1425.5001472.300+3.28
Baht33.52034.30+2.33
Peso57.05658.076+1.79
Rupiah16780.00016090.000-4.11
Rupee86.04085.615-0.49
Ringgit4.4004.468+1.55
Yuan7.3157.2994-0.21

—Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru

