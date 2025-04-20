Russia gains access to Philippines beef market, watchdog says

— The Philippines granted access for Russian beef and beef offal to its market, authorising two Russian companies for imports, Russian agriculture watchdog said on Friday.

The Philippines imported 1.17 million metric tons of meat last year, about a 10% increase compared with 2023, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization, with Brazil, the United States and Spain as top exporters.

Russia is seeking to boost agriculture exports by 50% by 2030, diversifying their geographical destinations. Russia is currently exporting beef to China, Belarus and Saudi Arabia. Beef exports from Russia rose by 14% in 2025.

“Any new market is important for Russian producers as an opportunity to diversify supplies and respond to changes in demand,” Sergei Yushin, head of Russia’s National Meat Association lobby group, said.

