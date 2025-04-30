BSP sees annual April inflation rate in 1.3% to 2.1% range

— Philippine inflation was likely within a 1.3% to 2.1% range in April, the central bank said on Wednesday, compared with the previous month’s 1.8% rate.

The central bank said it will continue to take a measured approach in adjusting the monetary policy stance in line with its price stability objectives.

The statistics agency will release inflation data on May 6.

The central bank resumed its easing cycle earlier this month, cutting its key policy rate by 25 basis points. It signalled more reductions to come in “baby steps” to help the economy cope with global challenges.

Its next policy meeting is on June 19.

—Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by John Mair