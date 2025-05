— The Philippines posted a trade deficit PHTBAL=ECI of $3.5 billion in April, narrower than the previous month’s revised gap of $4.5 billion, preliminary official data showed on Friday.

Imports PHIMP=ECI in April fell 7.2% from a year earlier to $10.2 billion, while exports PHEXP=ECI rose 7.0% to $6.7 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

—Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by John Mair