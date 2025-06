Prime Infra, the infrastructure business arm of Filipino businessman Enrique K. Razon Jr., is buying 60% of the gas assets of First Gen Corp FGEN.PS for 50 billion pesos ($896.44 million), the Philippine energy firm said on Monday.

($1 = 55.7760 Philippine pesos)

