Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 144.640 144.91 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.278 1.2794 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.410 29.536 +0.43 Korean won 1359.100 1361.4 +0.17 Baht 32.565 32.60 +0.11 Peso 56.676 57.18 +0.89 Rupiah 16250.000 16345 +0.58 Rupee 85.975 85.975 +0.00 Ringgit 4.230 4.24 +0.24 Yuan 7.170 7.1712 +0.02 Change so far in 2025 Currency Latest bid End 2024 Pct Move Japan yen 144.640 157.180 +8.67 Sing dlr 1.278 1.3652 +6.81 Taiwan dlr 29.410 32.781 +11.46 Korean won 1359.100 1472.300 +8.33 Baht 32.565 34.30 +5.33 Peso 56.676 58.076 +2.47 Rupiah 16250.000 16090.000 -0.98 Rupee 85.975 85.615 -0.42 Ringgit 4.230 4.468 +5.63 Yuan 7.170 7.2994 +1.81