Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|144.640
|144.91
|+0.19
|Sing dlr
|1.278
|1.2794
|+0.10
|Taiwan dlr
|29.410
|29.536
|+0.43
|Korean won
|1359.100
|1361.4
|+0.17
|Baht
|32.565
|32.60
|+0.11
|Peso
|56.676
|57.18
|+0.89
|Rupiah
|16250.000
|16345
|+0.58
|Rupee
|85.975
|85.975
|+0.00
|Ringgit
|4.230
|4.24
|+0.24
|Yuan
|7.170
|7.1712
|+0.02
|Change so far in 2025
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2024
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|144.640
|157.180
|+8.67
|Sing dlr
|1.278
|1.3652
|+6.81
|Taiwan dlr
|29.410
|32.781
|+11.46
|Korean won
|1359.100
|1472.300
|+8.33
|Baht
|32.565
|34.30
|+5.33
|Peso
|56.676
|58.076
|+2.47
|Rupiah
|16250.000
|16090.000
|-0.98
|Rupee
|85.975
|85.615
|-0.42
|Ringgit
|4.230
|4.468
|+5.63
|Yuan
|7.170
|7.2994
|+1.81