Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among Asian FX

By
Reuters
-
June 25, 2025 - 2:50 PM
111
A Philippines Peso note is seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. (Reuters/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen144.640144.91+0.19
Sing dlr1.2781.2794+0.10
Taiwan dlr29.41029.536+0.43
Korean won1359.1001361.4+0.17
Baht32.56532.60+0.11
Peso56.67657.18+0.89
Rupiah16250.00016345+0.58
Rupee85.97585.975+0.00
Ringgit4.2304.24+0.24
Yuan7.1707.1712+0.02
Change so far in 2025
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2024Pct Move
Japan yen144.640157.180+8.67
Sing dlr1.2781.3652+6.81
Taiwan dlr29.41032.781+11.46
Korean won1359.1001472.300+8.33
Baht32.56534.30+5.33
Peso56.67658.076+2.47
Rupiah16250.00016090.000-0.98
Rupee85.97585.615-0.42
Ringgit4.2304.468+5.63
Yuan7.1707.2994+1.81

—Compiled by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR