— The Philippines’ overall balance of payments (BOP) position was a surplus of $226 million in June after a deficit of $298 million in May, the central bank said on Friday.

The cumulative BOP level for the first six months was a deficit of $5.6 billion. The central bank has forecast a $6.3 billion deficit for 2025.

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by John Mair