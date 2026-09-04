Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah lead Asian FX higher

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 155.820 155.79 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.267 1.2666 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.705 31.755 +0.16 Korean won 1357.760 1356.27 -0.11 Baht 32.890 32.91 +0.07 Peso 62.334 62.454 +0.19 Rupiah 17620.000 17650 +0.17 Rupee 94.485 94.485 0.00 Ringgit 4.042 4.0385 -0.09 Yuan 6.717 6.7178 +0.02 Change so far in 2026 Currency Latest bid End 2025 Pct Move Japan yen 155.820 156.650 +0.53 Sing dlr 1.267 1.2855 +1.50 Taiwan dlr 31.705 31.438 -0.84 Korean won 1357.760 1440.510 +6.09 Baht 32.890 31.45 -4.38 Peso 62.334 58.800 -5.67 Rupiah 17620.000 16670.000 -5.39 Rupee 94.485 89.870 -4.88 Ringgit 4.042 4.056 +0.35 Yuan 6.717 6.9879 +4.04

—Compiled by Kumar Tanishk in Bengaluru