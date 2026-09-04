Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah lead Asian FX higher

By
Reuters
-
September 4, 2026 - 11:21 AM
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A Philippines Peso note is seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. (Reuters/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen155.820155.79-0.02
Sing dlr1.2671.2666+0.01
Taiwan dlr31.70531.755+0.16
Korean won1357.7601356.27-0.11
Baht32.89032.91+0.07
Peso62.33462.454+0.19
Rupiah17620.00017650+0.17
Rupee94.48594.4850.00
Ringgit4.0424.0385-0.09
Yuan6.7176.7178+0.02
Change so far in 2026
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2025Pct Move
Japan yen155.820156.650+0.53
Sing dlr1.2671.2855+1.50
Taiwan dlr31.70531.438-0.84
Korean won1357.7601440.510+6.09
Baht32.89031.45-4.38
Peso62.33458.800-5.67
Rupiah17620.00016670.000-5.39
Rupee94.48589.870-4.88
Ringgit4.0424.056+0.35
Yuan6.7176.9879+4.04

 

—Compiled by Kumar Tanishk in Bengaluru

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