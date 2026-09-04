Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah lead Asian FX higher

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|155.820
|155.79
|-0.02
|Sing dlr
|1.267
|1.2666
|+0.01
|Taiwan dlr
|31.705
|31.755
|+0.16
|Korean won
|1357.760
|1356.27
|-0.11
|Baht
|32.890
|32.91
|+0.07
|Peso
|62.334
|62.454
|+0.19
|Rupiah
|17620.000
|17650
|+0.17
|Rupee
|94.485
|94.485
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.042
|4.0385
|-0.09
|Yuan
|6.717
|6.7178
|+0.02
|Change so far in 2026
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2025
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|155.820
|156.650
|+0.53
|Sing dlr
|1.267
|1.2855
|+1.50
|Taiwan dlr
|31.705
|31.438
|-0.84
|Korean won
|1357.760
|1440.510
|+6.09
|Baht
|32.890
|31.45
|-4.38
|Peso
|62.334
|58.800
|-5.67
|Rupiah
|17620.000
|16670.000
|-5.39
|Rupee
|94.485
|89.870
|-4.88
|Ringgit
|4.042
|4.056
|+0.35
|Yuan
|6.717
|6.9879
|+4.04
—Compiled by Kumar Tanishk in Bengaluru