Philippine peso hits record low among subdued Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 156.170 156.24 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.267 1.2666 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.601 31.63 +0.09 Korean won 1343.640 1344.2 +0.04 Baht 32.940 32.88 -0.18 Peso 62.752 62.596 -0.25 Rupiah 17650.000 17630 -0.11 Rupee 94.485 94.485 +0.00 Ringgit 4.045 4.041 -0.10 Yuan 6.713 6.7108 -0.03 Change so far in 2026 Currency Latest bid End 2025 Pct Move Japan yen 156.170 156.650 +0.31 Sing dlr 1.267 1.2855 +1.44 Taiwan dlr 31.601 31.438 -0.52 Korean won 1343.640 1440.510 +7.21 Baht 32.940 31.45 -4.52 Peso 62.752 58.800 -6.30 Rupiah 17650.000 16670.000 -5.55 Rupee 94.485 89.870 -4.88 Ringgit 4.045 4.056 +0.27 Yuan 6.713 6.9879 +4.10