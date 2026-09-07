Philippine peso hits record low among subdued Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|156.170
|156.24
|+0.04
|Sing dlr
|1.267
|1.2666
|-0.06
|Taiwan dlr
|31.601
|31.63
|+0.09
|Korean won
|1343.640
|1344.2
|+0.04
|Baht
|32.940
|32.88
|-0.18
|Peso
|62.752
|62.596
|-0.25
|Rupiah
|17650.000
|17630
|-0.11
|Rupee
|94.485
|94.485
|+0.00
|Ringgit
|4.045
|4.041
|-0.10
|Yuan
|6.713
|6.7108
|-0.03
|Change so far in 2026
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2025
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|156.170
|156.650
|+0.31
|Sing dlr
|1.267
|1.2855
|+1.44
|Taiwan dlr
|31.601
|31.438
|-0.52
|Korean won
|1343.640
|1440.510
|+7.21
|Baht
|32.940
|31.45
|-4.52
|Peso
|62.752
|58.800
|-6.30
|Rupiah
|17650.000
|16670.000
|-5.55
|Rupee
|94.485
|89.870
|-4.88
|Ringgit
|4.045
|4.056
|+0.27
|Yuan
|6.713
|6.9879
|+4.10