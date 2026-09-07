Philippine peso hits record low among subdued Asian currencies

By
Reuters
-
September 7, 2026 - 11:09 AM
146
A Philippines Peso note is seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. (Reuters/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen156.170156.24+0.04
Sing dlr1.2671.2666-0.06
Taiwan dlr31.60131.63+0.09
Korean won1343.6401344.2+0.04
Baht32.94032.88-0.18
Peso62.75262.596-0.25
Rupiah17650.00017630-0.11
Rupee94.48594.485+0.00
Ringgit4.0454.041-0.10
Yuan6.7136.7108-0.03
Change so far in 2026
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2025Pct Move
Japan yen156.170156.650+0.31
Sing dlr1.2671.2855+1.44
Taiwan dlr31.60131.438-0.52
Korean won1343.6401440.510+7.21
Baht32.94031.45-4.52
Peso62.75258.800-6.30
Rupiah17650.00016670.000-5.55
Rupee94.48589.870-4.88
Ringgit4.0454.056+0.27
Yuan6.7136.9879+4.10

—Compiled by Sherin Sunny; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

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