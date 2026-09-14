Philippine peso, South Korean won falls most among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 153.790 153.54 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.268 1.2671 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 31.690 31.638 -0.16 Korean won 1345.000 1341.46 -0.26 Baht 33.110 33.05 -0.18 Peso 62.791 62.586 -0.33 Rupiah 17600.000 17585 -0.09 Rupee 95.550 95.55 – Ringgit 4.070 4.068 -0.05 Yuan 6.708 6.7079 +0.01 Change so far in 2026 Currency Latest bid End 2025 Pct Move Japan yen 153.790 156.650 +1.86 Sing dlr 1.268 1.2855 +1.38 Taiwan dlr 31.690 31.438 -0.80 Korean won 1345.000 1440.510 +7.10 Baht 33.110 31.45 -5.01 Peso 62.791 58.800 -6.36 Rupiah 17600.000 16670.000 -5.28 Rupee 95.550 89.870 -5.94 Ringgit 4.070 4.056 -0.34 Yuan 6.708 6.9879 +4.18

—Compiled by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich