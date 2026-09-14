Philippine peso, South Korean won falls most among Asian currencies

By
Reuters
-
September 14, 2026 - 11:54 AM
117
A Philippines Peso note is seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. (Reuters/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen153.790153.54-0.16
Sing dlr1.2681.2671-0.07
Taiwan dlr31.69031.638-0.16
Korean won1345.0001341.46-0.26
Baht33.11033.05-0.18
Peso62.79162.586-0.33
Rupiah17600.00017585-0.09
Rupee95.55095.55
Ringgit4.0704.068-0.05
Yuan6.7086.7079+0.01
Change so far in 2026
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2025Pct Move
Japan yen153.790156.650+1.86
Sing dlr1.2681.2855+1.38
Taiwan dlr31.69031.438-0.80
Korean won1345.0001440.510+7.10
Baht33.11031.45-5.01
Peso62.79158.800-6.36
Rupiah17600.00016670.000-5.28
Rupee95.55089.870-5.94
Ringgit4.0704.056-0.34
Yuan6.7086.9879+4.18

—Compiled by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

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