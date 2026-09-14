Philippine peso, South Korean won falls most among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|153.790
|153.54
|-0.16
|Sing dlr
|1.268
|1.2671
|-0.07
|Taiwan dlr
|31.690
|31.638
|-0.16
|Korean won
|1345.000
|1341.46
|-0.26
|Baht
|33.110
|33.05
|-0.18
|Peso
|62.791
|62.586
|-0.33
|Rupiah
|17600.000
|17585
|-0.09
|Rupee
|95.550
|95.55
|–
|Ringgit
|4.070
|4.068
|-0.05
|Yuan
|6.708
|6.7079
|+0.01
|Change so far in 2026
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2025
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|153.790
|156.650
|+1.86
|Sing dlr
|1.268
|1.2855
|+1.38
|Taiwan dlr
|31.690
|31.438
|-0.80
|Korean won
|1345.000
|1440.510
|+7.10
|Baht
|33.110
|31.45
|-5.01
|Peso
|62.791
|58.800
|-6.36
|Rupiah
|17600.000
|16670.000
|-5.28
|Rupee
|95.550
|89.870
|-5.94
|Ringgit
|4.070
|4.056
|-0.34
|Yuan
|6.708
|6.9879
|+4.18
—Compiled by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich