Mitsubishi to triple stake in Ayala in P44.5 billion Philippines push

Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T will more than triple its stake in Ayala Corp AC.PS to 15% in a P44.5 billion ($709.48 million) deal, the Philippine conglomerate said on Monday, deepening the Japanese firm’s footprint in the country.

At P650 per share, the deal values Ayala at about P403.27 billion, representing a nearly 22% premium to its last closing price.

The Japanese trading house, which currently holds a stake of 4.7% according to Ayala, will also increase its voting stake to 20% once the transaction is completed.

The expanded alliance will deepen cooperation in consumer-facing businesses, while the two companies will also pursue opportunities across Ayala’s core real estate and energy businesses, Mitsubishi said.

The deeper partnership comes as Ayala prepares for a potential windfall from the IPO of GCash parent Mynt, which it co-founded and which last week received exchange approval for a listing of up to $1.47 billion, potentially the Philippines’ largest.

Mitsubishi expects the transaction to be completed within fiscal 2026.

($1 = 62.7220 Philippine pesos)

—Reporting by Anjali Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair and Janane Venkatraman