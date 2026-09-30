Deutsche Bank names Vikas Arora Philippines country head

— Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE has appointed Vikas Arora as its chief country officer and head of corporate banking in the Philippines, effective October 1, subject to regulatory approval, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Arora will lead the German lender’s business in the Philippines across corporate and investment banking and represent the group in the country.

He will report to Kaushik Shaparia, the bank’s CEO for India and Emerging Asia, and Burkhard Ziegenhorn, head of corporate banking for Southeast Asia and Australia.

Arora joined Deutsche Bank in 1996 and has nearly three decades of experience across client coverage, trade finance, cash management, corporate banking and transaction banking in Asia and the Middle East.

His previous roles at Deutsche Bank include Chief Country Officer in Sri Lanka and Head of Global Transaction Banking in the Philippines. He was most recently the bank’s Head of Corporate Bank in Malaysia.

—Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kirsten Donovan