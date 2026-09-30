Rupiah gains; Korean won, Philippine peso weaken among mixed Asian FX

By
Reuters
-
September 30, 2026 - 1:34 PM
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A Philippines Peso note is seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. (Reuters/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen156.730157.28+0.35
Sing dlr1.2781.2777-0.02
Taiwan dlr31.88131.876-0.02
Korean won1357.4001351.66-0.42
Baht33.54033.55+0.03
Peso62.57962.45-0.21
Rupiah17900.00017960+0.34
Rupee95.98095.980.00
Ringgit4.0754.077+0.05
Yuan6.7056.7065+0.03
Change so far in 2026
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2025Pct Move
Japan yen159.360156.650-1.70
Sing dlr1.2711.2855+1.16
Taiwan dlr31.72231.438-0.90
Korean won1379.9001440.510+4.39
Baht32.80531.45-4.13
Peso61.75658.800-4.79
Rupiah17755.00016670.000-6.11
Rupee95.41889.870-5.81
Ringgit4.0264.056+0.75
Yuan6.7216.9879+3.97

—Compiled by Shruti Agarwal in Bengaluru

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