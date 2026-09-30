Rupiah gains; Korean won, Philippine peso weaken among mixed Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 156.730 157.28 +0.35 Sing dlr 1.278 1.2777 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 31.881 31.876 -0.02 Korean won 1357.400 1351.66 -0.42 Baht 33.540 33.55 +0.03 Peso 62.579 62.45 -0.21 Rupiah 17900.000 17960 +0.34 Rupee 95.980 95.98 0.00 Ringgit 4.075 4.077 +0.05 Yuan 6.705 6.7065 +0.03 Change so far in 2026 Currency Latest bid End 2025 Pct Move Japan yen 159.360 156.650 -1.70 Sing dlr 1.271 1.2855 +1.16 Taiwan dlr 31.722 31.438 -0.90 Korean won 1379.900 1440.510 +4.39 Baht 32.805 31.45 -4.13 Peso 61.756 58.800 -4.79 Rupiah 17755.000 16670.000 -6.11 Rupee 95.418 89.870 -5.81 Ringgit 4.026 4.056 +0.75 Yuan 6.721 6.9879 +3.97

—Compiled by Shruti Agarwal in Bengaluru