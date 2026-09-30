Rupiah gains; Korean won, Philippine peso weaken among mixed Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0205 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|156.730
|157.28
|+0.35
|Sing dlr
|1.278
|1.2777
|-0.02
|Taiwan dlr
|31.881
|31.876
|-0.02
|Korean won
|1357.400
|1351.66
|-0.42
|Baht
|33.540
|33.55
|+0.03
|Peso
|62.579
|62.45
|-0.21
|Rupiah
|17900.000
|17960
|+0.34
|Rupee
|95.980
|95.98
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.075
|4.077
|+0.05
|Yuan
|6.705
|6.7065
|+0.03
|Change so far in 2026
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2025
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|159.360
|156.650
|-1.70
|Sing dlr
|1.271
|1.2855
|+1.16
|Taiwan dlr
|31.722
|31.438
|-0.90
|Korean won
|1379.900
|1440.510
|+4.39
|Baht
|32.805
|31.45
|-4.13
|Peso
|61.756
|58.800
|-4.79
|Rupiah
|17755.000
|16670.000
|-6.11
|Rupee
|95.418
|89.870
|-5.81
|Ringgit
|4.026
|4.056
|+0.75
|Yuan
|6.721
|6.9879
|+3.97
—Compiled by Shruti Agarwal in Bengaluru