GCash parent Mynt prices IPO at P6.60 per share

— Mynt, the parent of Philippine mobile wallet operator GCash, said on Friday it has priced its initial public offering at P6.60 ($0.1052) a share, or about 53 billion pesos in total, in what would be one of the country’s biggest listings.

The announcement confirms a Reuters report on Thursday that the company would price the IPO at that level. Mynt operates GCash, a Philippine digital wallet and financial services platform.

($1 = 62.7430 Philippine pesos)

—Reporting by Karen Lema in Manila and Yantoultra Ngui in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman