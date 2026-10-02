Taiwan dollar weakens, Philippine peso gains among largely muted Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0213 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|157.950
|158.07
|+0.08
|Sing dlr
|1.281
|1.28
|-0.06
|Taiwan dlr
|31.915
|31.842
|-0.23
|Korean won
|1360.100
|1358.78
|-0.10
|Baht
|33.650
|33.64
|-0.03
|Peso
|62.622
|62.721
|+0.16
|Rupiah
|17940.000
|17940
|0.00
|Rupee
|96.315
|96.315
|–
|Ringgit
|4.083
|4.082
|-0.02
|Yuan
|6.705
|6.7065
|–
|Change so far in 2026
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2025
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|159.360
|156.650
|-1.70
|Sing dlr
|1.271
|1.2855
|+1.16
|Taiwan dlr
|31.722
|31.438
|-0.90
|Korean won
|1379.900
|1440.510
|+4.39
|Baht
|32.805
|31.45
|-4.13
|Peso
|61.756
|58.800
|-4.79
|Rupiah
|17755.000
|16670.000
|-6.11
|Rupee
|95.418
|89.870
|-5.81
|Ringgit
|4.026
|4.056
|+0.75
|Yuan
|6.721
|6.9879
|+3.97
—Compiled by Shruti Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu