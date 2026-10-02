Taiwan dollar weakens, Philippine peso gains among largely muted Asian FX

By
Reuters
-
October 2, 2026 - 1:18 PM
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A Philippines Peso note is seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. (Reuters/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen157.950158.07+0.08
Sing dlr1.2811.28-0.06
Taiwan dlr31.91531.842-0.23
Korean won1360.1001358.78-0.10
Baht33.65033.64-0.03
Peso62.62262.721+0.16
Rupiah17940.000179400.00
Rupee96.31596.315
Ringgit4.0834.082-0.02
Yuan6.7056.7065
Change so far in 2026
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2025Pct Move
Japan yen159.360156.650-1.70
Sing dlr1.2711.2855+1.16
Taiwan dlr31.72231.438-0.90
Korean won1379.9001440.510+4.39
Baht32.80531.45-4.13
Peso61.75658.800-4.79
Rupiah17755.00016670.000-6.11
Rupee95.41889.870-5.81
Ringgit4.0264.056+0.75
Yuan6.7216.9879+3.97

—Compiled by Shruti Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

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