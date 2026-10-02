Taiwan dollar weakens, Philippine peso gains among largely muted Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 157.950 158.07 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.281 1.28 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.915 31.842 -0.23 Korean won 1360.100 1358.78 -0.10 Baht 33.650 33.64 -0.03 Peso 62.622 62.721 +0.16 Rupiah 17940.000 17940 0.00 Rupee 96.315 96.315 – Ringgit 4.083 4.082 -0.02 Yuan 6.705 6.7065 – Change so far in 2026 Currency Latest bid End 2025 Pct Move Japan yen 159.360 156.650 -1.70 Sing dlr 1.271 1.2855 +1.16 Taiwan dlr 31.722 31.438 -0.90 Korean won 1379.900 1440.510 +4.39 Baht 32.805 31.45 -4.13 Peso 61.756 58.800 -4.79 Rupiah 17755.000 16670.000 -6.11 Rupee 95.418 89.870 -5.81 Ringgit 4.026 4.056 +0.75 Yuan 6.721 6.9879 +3.97

—Compiled by Shruti Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu