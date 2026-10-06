Indonesia’s January-August nickel ore imports from Philippines rise by 65% on year

— Indonesia imported 13.52 million metric tons of nickel ore from the Philippines in the January to August period of this year, a 65.75% increase over the same period of last year, statistics bureau data showed on Monday.

The nickel ore imports from the Philippines were worth $808.05 million, Statistics Indonesia said.

In August, Indonesia imported 2.13 million tons of nickel ore, 24% lower than the July shipment, the agency’s data showed.

Top nickel exporter Indonesia has the world’s largest nickel ore reserves, but the government is tightening its annual mining quota to support prices.

— Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by David Stanway