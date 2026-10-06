Indonesia’s January-August nickel ore imports from Philippines rise by 65% on year

JAKARTA — Indonesia imported 13.52 million metric tons of nickel ore from the Philippines in the January to August period of this year, a 65.75% increase over the same period of last year, statistics bureau data showed on Monday.
- The nickel ore imports from the Philippines were worth $808.05 million, Statistics Indonesia said.
- In August, Indonesia imported 2.13 million tons of nickel ore, 24% lower than the July shipment, the agency’s data showed.
- Top nickel exporter Indonesia has the world’s largest nickel ore reserves, but the government is tightening its annual mining quota to support prices.
— Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by David Stanway