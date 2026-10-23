South Korean won, Philippine peso rises the most among Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the US dollar at 0217 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 156.840 156.76 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.277 1.2772 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 32.508 32.488 -0.06 Korean won 1323.100 1325.21 +0.16 Baht 33.730 33.73 +0.00 Peso 63.360 63.431 +0.11 Rupiah 18060.000 18045 -0.08 Rupee 94.818 94.8175 0.00 Ringgit 4.085 4.081 -0.10 Yuan 6.673 6.6748 +0.03 Change so far in 2026 Currency Latest bid End 2025 Pct Move Japan yen 156.840 156.650 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.277 1.2855 +0.63 Taiwan dlr 32.508 31.438 -3.29 Korean won 1323.100 1440.510 +8.87 Baht 33.730 31.45 -6.76 Peso 63.360 58.800 -7.20 Rupiah 18060.000 16670.000 -7.70 Rupee 94.818 89.870 -5.22 Ringgit 4.085 4.056 -0.71 Yuan 6.673 6.9879 +4.72

—Compiled by Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru