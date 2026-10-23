South Korean won, Philippine peso rises the most among Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the US dollar at 0217 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|156.840
|156.76
|-0.05
|Sing dlr
|1.277
|1.2772
|-0.02
|Taiwan dlr
|32.508
|32.488
|-0.06
|Korean won
|1323.100
|1325.21
|+0.16
|Baht
|33.730
|33.73
|+0.00
|Peso
|63.360
|63.431
|+0.11
|Rupiah
|18060.000
|18045
|-0.08
|Rupee
|94.818
|94.8175
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.085
|4.081
|-0.10
|Yuan
|6.673
|6.6748
|+0.03
|Change so far in 2026
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2025
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|156.840
|156.650
|-0.12
|Sing dlr
|1.277
|1.2855
|+0.63
|Taiwan dlr
|32.508
|31.438
|-3.29
|Korean won
|1323.100
|1440.510
|+8.87
|Baht
|33.730
|31.45
|-6.76
|Peso
|63.360
|58.800
|-7.20
|Rupiah
|18060.000
|16670.000
|-7.70
|Rupee
|94.818
|89.870
|-5.22
|Ringgit
|4.085
|4.056
|-0.71
|Yuan
|6.673
|6.9879
|+4.72
—Compiled by Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru