South Korean won, Philippine peso rises the most among Asian FX

By
Reuters
-
October 23, 2026 - 11:10 AM
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A Philippines Peso note is seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. (Reuters/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the US dollar at 0217 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen156.840156.76-0.05
Sing dlr1.2771.2772-0.02
Taiwan dlr32.50832.488-0.06
Korean won1323.1001325.21+0.16
Baht33.73033.73+0.00
Peso63.36063.431+0.11
Rupiah18060.00018045-0.08
Rupee94.81894.81750.00
Ringgit4.0854.081-0.10
Yuan6.6736.6748+0.03
Change so far in 2026
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2025Pct Move
Japan yen156.840156.650-0.12
Sing dlr1.2771.2855+0.63
Taiwan dlr32.50831.438-3.29
Korean won1323.1001440.510+8.87
Baht33.73031.45-6.76
Peso63.36058.800-7.20
Rupiah18060.00016670.000-7.70
Rupee94.81889.870-5.22
Ringgit4.0854.056-0.71
Yuan6.6736.9879+4.72

—Compiled by Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru

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