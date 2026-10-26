Philippine peso, Indonesia rupiah fall most among tepid Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 156.720 156.86 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.278 1.2779 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 32.508 32.488 – Korean won 1323.700 1323.6 -0.01 Baht 33.780 33.74 -0.12 Peso 63.788 63.561 -0.36 Rupiah 18087.000 18040 -0.26 Rupee 94.940 94.94 0.00 Ringgit 4.082 4.083 +0.02 Yuan 6.670 6.6704 +0.01 Change so far in 2026 Currency Latest bid End 2025 Pct Move Japan yen 156.720 156.650 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.278 1.2855 +0.59 Taiwan dlr 32.508 31.438 -3.29 Korean won 1323.700 1440.510 +8.82 Baht 33.780 31.45 -6.90 Peso 63.788 58.800 -7.82 Rupiah 18087.000 16670.000 -7.83 Rupee 94.940 89.870 -5.34 Ringgit 4.082 4.056 -0.64 Yuan 6.670 6.9879 +4.77

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

—Compiled by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru