Philippine peso, Indonesia rupiah fall most among tepid Asian currencies

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Reuters
-
October 26, 2026 - 11:57 AM
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A Philippines Peso note is seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. (Reuters/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen156.720156.86+0.09
Sing dlr1.2781.2779-0.01
Taiwan dlr32.50832.488
Korean won1323.7001323.6-0.01
Baht33.78033.74-0.12
Peso63.78863.561-0.36
Rupiah18087.00018040-0.26
Rupee94.94094.940.00
Ringgit4.0824.083+0.02
Yuan6.6706.6704+0.01
Change so far in 2026
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2025Pct Move
Japan yen156.720156.650-0.04
Sing dlr1.2781.2855+0.59
Taiwan dlr32.50831.438-3.29
Korean won1323.7001440.510+8.82
Baht33.78031.45-6.90
Peso63.78858.800-7.82
Rupiah18087.00016670.000-7.83
Rupee94.94089.870-5.34
Ringgit4.0824.056-0.64
Yuan6.6706.9879+4.77

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

—Compiled by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru

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