Philippine peso, Indonesia rupiah fall most among tepid Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|156.720
|156.86
|+0.09
|Sing dlr
|1.278
|1.2779
|-0.01
|Taiwan dlr
|32.508
|32.488
|–
|Korean won
|1323.700
|1323.6
|-0.01
|Baht
|33.780
|33.74
|-0.12
|Peso
|63.788
|63.561
|-0.36
|Rupiah
|18087.000
|18040
|-0.26
|Rupee
|94.940
|94.94
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.082
|4.083
|+0.02
|Yuan
|6.670
|6.6704
|+0.01
|Change so far in 2026
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2025
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|156.720
|156.650
|-0.04
|Sing dlr
|1.278
|1.2855
|+0.59
|Taiwan dlr
|32.508
|31.438
|-3.29
|Korean won
|1323.700
|1440.510
|+8.82
|Baht
|33.780
|31.45
|-6.90
|Peso
|63.788
|58.800
|-7.82
|Rupiah
|18087.000
|16670.000
|-7.83
|Rupee
|94.940
|89.870
|-5.34
|Ringgit
|4.082
|4.056
|-0.64
|Yuan
|6.670
|6.9879
|+4.77
—Compiled by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru