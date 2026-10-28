South Korean won, Philippine peso lead declines among Asian currencies

Here are rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|157.950
|157.94
|-0.01
|Sing dlr
|1.282
|1.2811
|-0.05
|Taiwan dlr
|32.420
|32.452
|+0.10
|Korean won
|1335.600
|1326.27
|-0.70
|Baht
|33.825
|33.74
|-0.25
|Peso
|64.050
|63.861
|-0.30
|Rupiah
|18185.000
|18145
|-0.22
|Rupee
|95.115
|95.115
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.082
|4.087
|+0.12
|Yuan
|6.668
|6.667
|-0.01
|Change so far in 2026
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2025
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|157.950
|156.650
|-0.82
|Sing dlr
|1.282
|1.2855
|+0.29
|Taiwan dlr
|32.420
|31.438
|-3.03
|Korean won
|1335.600
|1440.510
|+7.85
|Baht
|33.825
|31.45
|-7.02
|Peso
|64.050
|58.800
|-8.20
|Rupiah
|18185.000
|16670.000
|-8.33
|Rupee
|95.115
|89.870
|-5.51
|Ringgit
|4.082
|4.056
|-0.64
|Yuan
|6.668
|6.9879
|+4.80