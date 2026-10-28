South Korean won, Philippine peso lead declines among Asian currencies

By
Reuters
-
October 28, 2026 - 11:25 AM
110

Here are rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen157.950157.94-0.01
Sing dlr1.2821.2811-0.05
Taiwan dlr32.42032.452+0.10
Korean won1335.6001326.27-0.70
Baht33.82533.74-0.25
Peso64.05063.861-0.30
Rupiah18185.00018145-0.22
Rupee95.11595.1150.00
Ringgit4.0824.087+0.12
Yuan6.6686.667-0.01
Change so far in 2026
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2025Pct Move
Japan yen157.950156.650-0.82
Sing dlr1.2821.2855+0.29
Taiwan dlr32.42031.438-3.03
Korean won1335.6001440.510+7.85
Baht33.82531.45-7.02
Peso64.05058.800-8.20
Rupiah18185.00016670.000-8.33
Rupee95.11589.870-5.51
Ringgit4.0824.056-0.64
Yuan6.6686.9879+4.80

—Compiled by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR