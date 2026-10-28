South Korean won, Philippine peso lead declines among Asian currencies

Here are rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 157.950 157.94 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.282 1.2811 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 32.420 32.452 +0.10 Korean won 1335.600 1326.27 -0.70 Baht 33.825 33.74 -0.25 Peso 64.050 63.861 -0.30 Rupiah 18185.000 18145 -0.22 Rupee 95.115 95.115 0.00 Ringgit 4.082 4.087 +0.12 Yuan 6.668 6.667 -0.01 Change so far in 2026 Currency Latest bid End 2025 Pct Move Japan yen 157.950 156.650 -0.82 Sing dlr 1.282 1.2855 +0.29 Taiwan dlr 32.420 31.438 -3.03 Korean won 1335.600 1440.510 +7.85 Baht 33.825 31.45 -7.02 Peso 64.050 58.800 -8.20 Rupiah 18185.000 16670.000 -8.33 Rupee 95.115 89.870 -5.51 Ringgit 4.082 4.056 -0.64 Yuan 6.668 6.9879 +4.80