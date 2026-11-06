JP Morgan to add Philippines and Saudi Arabia to key EM bond index over 10 months

— JP Morgan said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia and the ​Philippines will be added to its closely followed ‌local-currency emerging market debt index over a 10-month period starting from January 29, 2027.

The inclusion, which was first sketched out in April, will bring ​Saudi riyal-denominated sovereign sukuk and Philippine ​peso-denominated government bonds into the US investment bank’s widely tracked GBI-EM index series

Their weights ​will be introduced gradually, with Saudi Arabia’s ​weight expected to reach 2.71% once fully phased in, slightly higher than originally flagged, and the Philippines’ weight reaching 1.64%, marginally lower than indicated

The index will add nine Philippine bonds with a total notional value of $50 billion plus eight Saudi sukuk instruments worth $79 billion

JP Morgan’s update is part ​of a broader index adjustment, which ​will lower the “Country Cap” — the maximum weight, or share, any single country can hold in the “diversified” index — to 9% from 10%

As a result, major markets including China, India, Mexico, Malaysia, and Indonesia ​will have ​their weight reduced to the new limit

—Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria