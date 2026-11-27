Exports rise 41.8%, imports grow 50.4%

Value of October exports and imports highest on record

Electronic products lead both exports and imports

— The Philippines posted its widest trade deficit on record in October, government data showed on Friday, with both exports and imports growing at their highest rate in more than five years.

Exports PHEXP=ECI rose 41.8% and imports PHIMP=ECI grew 50.4% on an annual basis, the Philippine Statistics Authority said, the most since April 2021

rose 41.8% and imports grew 50.4% on an annual basis, the Philippine Statistics Authority said, the most since April 2021 The value of the exports reached $10.57 billion and imports hit $17.52 billion, both the highest since records began in 1991, with the trade deficit widening to an all-time high of $6.95 billion PHTBAL=ECI

Electronic products were the Philippines’ biggest export commodity, jumping 76.5% to $7.40 billion, while mineral products ranked second, rising 65.4% to $418.3 million.

Electronic products were also the biggest import commodity, surging 147.4% to $7.45 billion, while mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials ranked second, rising 53.7% to $2.23 billion

The United States was the Philippines’ biggest export market in October, taking $2.76 billion, or 26.1% of total shipments, while China remained its largest source of imports at $5.19 billion, or 29.6% of the total

For the first 10 months of 2026, the value of exports rose 20.1% to a record $84.71 billion, while imports increased 23.9% to a record $139.09 billion

—Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty