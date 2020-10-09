How Miss World 2013 Megan Young became a gamer

Not known to many, model-turned-actress-turned-beauty queen Megan Young holds her crown and controller close to her heart.

Young, who landed on global news in 2013 after being named the first Filipina Miss World in the pageant’s 63-year-history, has no qualms on letting her hair loose once in a while to indulge into some serious gaming action.

Like her celebrity gamer husband, Mikael Daez, Young, also one of the newest endorsers of food delivery service Foodpanda, shared that she was a gamer first before becoming a pageant title holder.

“I’d like to say that I was a gamer first, so, actually, the better question is ‘How did a gamer become a beauty queen?'” Young said.

“I started gaming when I was pretty young. My parents introduced me to educational games, then, eventually, it developed into a love for recreational games,” she added.

During the lockdown, Young shared that she and her husband have been playing games as a form of bonding.

Young said that she knows that some people think she’s not into games that much, or the only reason she’s playing is because of her husband. However, she clarified that she has been playing video games as early as the late ’90s with with the classic titles such as Mario Party and Pokémon Snap on her Nintendo N64.

“It’s actually surprising because at some point in our relationship, we both realized that we’re both into video games and that we’ve actually played these games even before we met each other,” the beauty queen said.

“I remember when we first heard about Ragnarok coming to mobile, I was like ‘I loved this game in high school!’ and Mikael could not believe it because it was also a game he played back then,” she added.

The beauty queen added that because she is a gamer, she knows the importance of her new endorsement, one of the country’s food delivery service, citing that it is godsend for gamers like her.

Young shared that among her favorite orders from the delivery service is the steak burrito with cheese. She enjoys it while playing hit Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing.

Foodpanda has over 20,000 restaurant partners nationwide and promises to deliver meals in less than 25 minutes. The service also offers 40% discount amid the quarantine period.

“We’d always order it in the middle of a gaming session,” Young said.

She is the third gamer endorser of the delivery service, following Alodia Gosiengfiao and her husband Mikael.—Rosette Adel